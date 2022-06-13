EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A little boy and his family from Dallas are reaching out to their hometown of El Paso for help.

Four-year-old Dak Lopez loves the outdoors, however since being diagnosed with leukemia back in April, he’s been in the hospital. While is currently going through chemotherapy, what Dak really needs is a bone marrow transplant.

Because Dak is Hispanic, his donor needs to be as well.

Being Hispanic makes Dak’s donor pool at only 2%, which is why he needs help from the El Paso community.

El Pasoans can help Dak by going to his bone marrow drive on Saturday, June 18 from 10am to 4pm at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Officials share that the process to test if you could be his donor is easy and takes only six minutes.

“You will have a cotton swab, you have three of them, and then you’re going to swab your cheek. Your right cheek, your left cheek, and then your gums.”

The family is trying to find a ‘ten out of ten,’ meaning a perfect match for Dak, but they add that if they can find an eight or nine, that will work as well. The closer they get to a perfect match, the more likely Dak’s body will accept the transfer.

The Lopez family says even if you feel you might not be a match, you could be; and if not a match for Dak, for another family in need. They also say they want to help others who might be in a similar situation.

The family hopes to have a donor by July so they can go through with the transplant and get Dak feeling better.

