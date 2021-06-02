4-year-old boy clings to life; aunt charged with Injury of a Child

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A 4-year-old boy clings to life after a relative was left to care for the young boy and his 5-year-old sister.

According to Detectives with Crimes Against Children Unit, they learned that their aunt, 31-year-old Jessica Nuñez, was acting as the children’s caregiver. She is being charged with two counts of Injury to a Child.

El Paso Fire and Medical Services responded to the 8800 block of Bob Kennedy Way on May 22, when a report was made of an unconscious child.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was found with multiple life-threatening injuries to include a brain injury, a collapsed lung and lacerated liver. The 5-year-old sister was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nuñez has been charged with injuring both children. She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on May 28th. Her bond totals $1,0005,000.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.