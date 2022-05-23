EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were taken to area hospitals, one with serious injuries, after a four-vehicle crash on Alameda near Prado Monday evening.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. when El Paso Fire was called to the scene where extrication was needed. Two patients had minor injuries, and one had severe injuries.
EPPD initially closed east and westbound lanes of Alameda; at this time, only westbound lanes remain closed.
