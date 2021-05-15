Fatal crash closes westbound lanes of I-10 West at Anthony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A fatal crash near Interstate 10 and Anthony Exit 0 closed all westbound lanes of traffic on Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday and lanes were closed as of 6:30 a.m. Traffic is being detoured to North Desert Boulevard/Vinton, Exit 2, according to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso.

A preliminary investigation by the EPCSO Special Traffic Investigations unit found that at about 2 a.m., the driver of an SUV traveling westbound on I-10 lost control of the vehicle and struck a concrete barrier. Two occupants in the car exited the vehicle and were awaiting first responders when debris from the crash caused a second single-vehicle accident.

The two occupants from the original accident were struck by the second vehicle. One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the second was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 9 a.m., investigators continue their investigation and I-10 westbound at mile marker 0 is expected to remain closed for an additional two hours.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to use caution in the area and to remain alert as crews work to clear the scene.

