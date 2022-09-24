Tangle-free retractable leashes are designed so they don’t snarl when whooshing back into the handle.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Live Active El Paso and Animal Services invites the community and their four-legged friends to participate in the 3K Family Walk wellness event.

The walk is free and family friendly. The walk begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 24 at the Westside Community Park. The Westside Community Park is located on 7400 High Ridge Dr. The event is said to mark the end of the three-month Live Active EP 3K Walk/Run fitness challenge which was created to encourage the community into moving and making health a priority.

The Animal Services Department will be on-site providing free pet adoptions, free pet microchips and vaccinations. Visitors can also check out more than 10 partner booths who will be on site to provide free health and wellness resources. In addition, to health and wellness information and pet services, the first 100 attendees will receive a free commemorative Summer Walk T-shirt.

