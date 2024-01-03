EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the year ends, El Paso Police tell KTSM their Crimes Against Persons unit has investigated 38 murders in 2023. Seven of these were crashes involving drivers suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Five murders remain unsolved, according to KTSM’s data.

The year’s first homicide happened January 21 outside Jack’s Beach House Bar in the 11200 block of Montwood. Police say a 47-year-old was fatally shot. In total, four people were killed in shootings near bars. Two happened outside the Ditzy Duck in the 1100 block of Airway on July 13, where several other bars are also located. The fourth bar murder happened in October outside El Jaguar on N. Mesa.

This year’s homicides also included several teenage victims. The first happened at Cielo Vista Mall on February 15, where shots rang out, killing 17-year-old Angeles Zaragoza and injuring several others. A 16-year-old juvenile was charged with that crime.

Just days later, Jasmine Adame, 16, was killed in an apparent drug deal in Far East El Paso. El Paso Police charged 23-year-old Cesar Roa with her murder. Police say Gabriel Martinez, 16, was also killed during a drug deal on June 18 in Far East El Paso. Two teens are charged with Martinez’s death.

A pair of teens, Eliel Omar Bultron Hernandez, 19, and Julia Worthington, 14, were killed at a house party at a vacation rental home in Far East El Paso on September 14. Police charged 18-year-old Angel Avila with the double murder in November after several months of investigation.

One of this year’s most shocking crimes is the murder of Daniel Piedra Garcia, 52. Garcia worked as an Uber driver when he picked up 48-year-old Phoebe Copas to take her to Speaking Rock Casino in June. Garcia was shot and killed while driving near the US-54/Loop 375 interchange. Copas maintains she believed Garcia was kidnapping her to Mexico, and she was in fear for her life.

Unsolved Cases

According to data maintained by KTSM, five of this year’s murders remain unsolved. They include the shooting death of Daniel Antonio Mergil in April. Mergil’s vehicle crashed into a home, and police later learned he’d been shot before his car crashed. Daniela Woodworth was killed inside her home in the 5600 block of Prince Edward on June 27. El Paso Police have not announced an arrest in her murder.

Christopher Garcia, 29, was shot to death in his apartment in the 9500 block of Dyer in August. Authorities have not announced any arrests in his murder.

Rosario Gonzalez, 21, was killed outside El Jaguar bar in the 5200 block of N. Mesa on October 15. Her murder is still unsolved.

On October 25, the body of a man was found rolled in a blanket along railroad tracks on Happer Street in Central El Paso. The crime has yet to be solved, and police have not released the victim’s identity in that case.

Anyone with information on unsolved cases should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

Fatal Crashes

The inclusion of fatal crashes resulting in seven deaths is unique to 2023. Prior years’ murder totals did not include intoxication manslaughter cases resulting in murder charges. The most notable crash involves the death of a family of three, including 8-year-old Delilah Madelyn Rodriguez, who was killed in a fiery crash near the Ysleta Port of Entry. El Paso Police allege Carlos Martinez, 21, was fleeing from a traffic stop at the time of the crash, and he had cocaine on him during his arrest.

Murders by Month

Jan: 1

Feb: 3

March: 1

April: 1

May: 5

June: 7

July: 4

August: 2

September: 3

October: 8

November 1

December: 1

According to KTSM’s data, the murder numbers in 2023 are higher than the last four years.

In 2019, there were 40 reported murders — 23 of which were from the August 3 mass shooting. El Paso Police investigated 28 murders in 2020 and 29 murders in 2021. According to KTSM’s record keeping, there were 23 reported murders in 2022.

KTSM’s data from 2019 to 2023 only includes data from inside the El Paso city limits from El Paso Police; it does not include murders investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office outside the city limits.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office assists outlying law enforcement agencies in murder investigations, including Clint, Horizon City, Socorro, San Elizario, Socorro, Anthony and Vinton, and unincorporated parts of the county.