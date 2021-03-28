37-year-old man murdered in Las Cruces early Sunday morning

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police say a 37-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday morning after a fight on West Picacho Avenue.

It happened around 1 a.m. when police were called to conduct a welfare check on a man at 1907 W. Picacho Avenue. Upon arrival, they found the victim unresponsive on the ground outside the apartment. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim got into a fight with a man who pulled a gun on him and fired at least one round. The victim stumbled out of the apartment and fell to the ground.

Police surrounded a nearby apartment where the suspect was believed to be hiding and called out LCPD’s SWAT team, but police did not locate the suspect inside.

Police are not identifying the suspect at this time as the investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.