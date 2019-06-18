35 El Paso schools named to Texas Honor Roll

Thirty-five El Paso area schools were honored as part of the 2018-2019 Texas Honor Roll. The program is presented by Educational Results Partnership (ERP) in an effort to identify high performing schools and school-districts with improving student outcomes.

In total, 855 public schools in Texas were recognized — 35 of them right here in the Borderland. Ysleta Independent School District had the most recognized campuses, with 13, followed by 10 recognized schools in El Paso ISD and eight in Socorro ISD.

“We are tremendously proud of our Honor Roll campuses, which continuously demonstrate the kind of innovative instruction and leadership that is needed to ensure student success,” said Ysleta ISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre. “This recognition once again proves that our bold, challenging, and ambitious approach to public education is not only yielding high academic achievement but setting a gold standard for the entire El Paso region.”

Ysleta ISD (13): Alicia R. Chacon School, Eastwood Heights Elementary, Eastwood Knolls Elementary, Edgemere Elementary, Glen Cove Elementary, Mission Valley Elementary, North Star Elementary, Ramona Elementary, REL Washington Elementary, Scotsdale Elementary, Valle Verde Early College High School, Vista Hills Elementary, and Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

El Paso ISD (10): Cielo Vista Elementary, Hawkins Elementary, Hughey Elementary, Lamar Elementary, Mesita Elementary, Milam Elementary, Polk Elementary, Silva Health Magnet High School, Transmountain Early College High School, and Western Hills Elementary.

Socorro ISD (8): Col. John O. Ensor Middle, Dr. Sue Shook School, Elfida Chavez Elementary, James P. Butler Elementary, John Drugan School, Loma Verde School, Mission Early College High School, and Myrtle Cooper Elementary.

Canutillo ISD (3): Canutillo Middle, Jose H. Damian Elementary, and Northwest Early College High School. Clint ISD (1): Clint ISD Early College Academy.

Schools that receive the ERP Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. For high schools, the ERP Honor Roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.

For more information about specific campus results, visit the ERP website by CLICKING HERE.