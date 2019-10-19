$331k grant awarded to Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo to combat domestic violence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Justice awarded a Federal Grant to the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo (Tigua) on Friday to help combat domestic violence against women on the reservation.

The $331,827 grant is part of a $33.1 million funding package offered by the Office on Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program.

“Domestic violence is one of the most serious and challenging problems plaguing American society, including Native American communities. This grant will help fund solutions that save lives,” U.S. Attorney John Bash said in a press release.

Tribal leaders say the grant money will be used to recruit a Violence Against Women police officer who will be assigned to cases concerning domestic violence and/or violence against women in the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo land jurisdiction.

The officer will then be responsible for a continuum of care beginning with the response to calls of domestic violence and sexual assault, to linkage with resources available to victims. The officer is also responsible for collaborating with intra-tribal agency partners to design workshops and presentations intended to curb domestic violence on the reservation.

There were 236 grants awarded to 149 recognized American Indian tribes, Alaska Native villages and other tribal designees through the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation (CTAS), a streamlined application for tribal specific grant programs.

The Department of Justice also providing $6.1 million in funding to help tribes comply with federal law on sex offender registration and notification, $1.7 million in separate funding to assist tribal youth and nearly $500,000 to support tribal research on missing and murdered indigenous women and children and other public safety-related initiatives.