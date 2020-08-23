33-day streak over, no virus deaths reported in El Paso Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the first time in 33 days, El Paso health officials say there are no new COVID-19 deaths to report Sunday. The last day no deaths were reported was July 19. The City says there are still 115 deaths currently under investigation by the Medical Examiner.

El Paso Health officials reported 70 additional virus cases Sunday along with 10 delayed test results.

The recovery rate rose to 81 percent, as the City now says there are 15,734 people who have recovered from the virus and 3,272 active cases.

There are 136 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in El Paso, this may include out of state or international residents. Fifty patients are in ICU and 27 of those are on ventilators.