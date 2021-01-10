301 new COVID-19 cases reported in El Paso, one new virus death

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Department of Health announced 301 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the community are now at 34,994.

Health officials also reported one new COVID-related death. The patient was a woman in her 40s and had underlying conditions.

The total number of deaths in El Paso County now stands at 1,513.

Hospitalization numbers remain steady. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID is at 421. As of now there are 165 patients in the ICU, that’s an increase of nine from Saturday and 115 on ventilators, an increase of eight.

For more in-depth COVID data, visit www.epstrong.org.

