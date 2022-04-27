EPPD: Suspects chose victim after seeing him display cash on social media posts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three teens have been arrested in connection with the city’s latest murder, where 15-year-old Kevin Gonzales was killed last Friday.

According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit uncovered the plot by 17-year-old Jorge Juarez, 17-year-old Christopher Carrillo, and an unnamed 15-year-old to rob Gonzalez.

The trio decided to rob Gonzalez after viewing photos of the victim posing with large amounts of cash on his social media pages.

Officials say Gonzalez was lured to meet at a store located at Midway and Alameda, where he was robbed and stabbed.

Arrest warrants for Capital Murder were issued for Juarez and Carrillo, who were located and arrested by the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on the 25th and 26th of April, respectively.

Early Wednesday morning, the unnamed juvenile was taken into custody.

Christopher Carrillo (lf) and Jorge Juarez (rt) – mug shots courtesy EPPD

Juarez and Carrillo were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, and are each being held on a $1.5 million bond.

The juvenile was turned over to the custody of the Juvenile Probation Department.

