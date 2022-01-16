3 people injured in Northeast El Paso crash

KTSM (El Paso) – El Paso Fire Dispatch says 3 people were transported to a hospital after a serious crash that in Northeast El Paso Sunday evening.

Officials say the crash happened on US-54 and Sean Haggerty; TxDOT traffic cameras showed emergency crews on scene, battling a fire on one of the vehicles.

Dispatch says one person was transported with life threatening injuries and 2 others were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

We are working to get you more information and we will be sure to update you on air and online as soon as we learn more.

