3 new virus deaths in Doña Ana County, 95 new cases

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Three individuals from Doña Ana County were among the 29 additional deaths reported by the New Mexico Department of Health on Wednesday.

The patients where a man and two women. The man was in his 50s and was hospitalized with underlying conditions. One woman was in her 50s, also hospitalized with underlying conditions and the other woman was in her 80s, she was not reported to have been hospitalized or that she had any underlying conditions.

Statewide, the number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,338.

On Wednesday, the Health Department also reported 95 new cases in Doña Ana County, 7 new cases in Lincoln County and 20 new cases in Otero County.

New Mexico has now had a total of 175,652 COVID-19 cases, with a total of 21,270 in Doña Ana County, 1,454 in Lincoln County and 2,924 in Otero County.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.