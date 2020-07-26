3 new deaths reported as El Paso virus cases top 13,000

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City of El Paso health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the number of deaths in the Sun City to 224.

The latest recorded fatalities were a man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 90s. All three patients had underlying medical conditions.

There were also 269 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, bringing the number of cases to date to 13,240.

While the number of hospitalizations remained steady at 310, the ICU count increased by 11 Sunday to 108 patients. The number of patients on ventilators, however, decreased by five to 44.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Texas Department of Health & Human Services reported only eight ICU beds remaining in the El Paso region.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate rose slightly to 10.62 percent Sunday, with a cumulative 8.98 percent positivity rate. To date, there are 9,476 recovered patients and 3,540 active COVID-19 cases in El Paso. Of those who tested positive, 20 percent of them were asymptomatic.