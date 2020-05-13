3 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso reported three new deaths associated with the COVID-19 virus Tuesday, bringing the number of fatalities to 36 in El Paso County. There are also 65 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in El Paso to 1,413.

The City says the three deaths were two men in their 60s and a woman in her 90s. All three patients had underlying health conditions.

There are currently 80 patients hospitalized, 40 of whom are in ICU and 17 of those are on ventilators. As of Tuesday, there are 719 COVID-19 cases considered recovered, while 658 are active.

“It is another heartbreaking day for our community as we report three new deaths due to COVID-19. We send our deepest condolences to the families of these three individuals,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “Our community is once again seeing a considerable increase in positive COVID-19 cases. I must once again urge everyone—as I do nearly every day—to please, take responsibility for your own actions, if not for your own health then for the health of your loved ones.”









The public is asked to continue observing health practices that protect everyone, especially those who are the most vulnerable.

Residents with questions about the local directive can call 3-1-1. To report non-compliance, residents are asked to call the El Paso Police Department non-emergency at (915) 832-4400.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, which is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.

KTSM Graphs