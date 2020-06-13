Breaking News
3 months after first virus case reported, El Paso records 100th COVID-19 death

3 months after first virus case reported, El Paso records 100th COVID-19 death

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Exactly three months after El Paso reported its first case of COVID-19, they’re reporting the 100th death associated with the virus.

Saturday, the El Paso Department of Public Health reported two additional deaths. As of early Saturday, they have yet to say whether those were men or women or identify them by age. They also reported 99 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infected since March 13 of this year to 3,794.

El Paso’s total number of virus cases does not include 88 positive COVID-19 tests recorded inside the El Paso ICE Processing Center.

In addition to the new cases and additional deaths, El Paso’s hospitalization rate inched higher Saturday. There are now 88 people hospitalized with the virus, 51 of whom are in ICU, and 26 of those are on ventilators.

KTSM Graphs

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Armed robber terrorizing Northeast businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Armed robber terrorizing Northeast businesses"

Longhorn athletes call for school to eliminate 'Eyes of Texas' song, rename buildings to aid racial inclusivity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longhorn athletes call for school to eliminate 'Eyes of Texas' song, rename buildings to aid racial inclusivity"

El Pasoans march for 3rd day in a row for racial and criminal justice

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoans march for 3rd day in a row for racial and criminal justice"

covid voter

Thumbnail for the video titled "covid voter"

El Paso man returns home to family after battling COVID-19 for weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso man returns home to family after battling COVID-19 for weeks"

Special Traffic Investigators on scene of serious crash reported in the Lower Valley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Traffic Investigators on scene of serious crash reported in the Lower Valley"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link