3 months after first virus case reported, El Paso records 100th COVID-19 death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Exactly three months after El Paso reported its first case of COVID-19, they’re reporting the 100th death associated with the virus.

Saturday, the El Paso Department of Public Health reported two additional deaths. As of early Saturday, they have yet to say whether those were men or women or identify them by age. They also reported 99 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infected since March 13 of this year to 3,794.

El Paso’s total number of virus cases does not include 88 positive COVID-19 tests recorded inside the El Paso ICE Processing Center.

In addition to the new cases and additional deaths, El Paso’s hospitalization rate inched higher Saturday. There are now 88 people hospitalized with the virus, 51 of whom are in ICU, and 26 of those are on ventilators.

