3 Mexican nationals rescued from swift-moving canal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three migrants crossing a swift canal have U.S. Customs and Border Protections Officers and a Border Patrol Agent to thank for saving their lives last weekend.

It happened on Friday morning just after 1 a.m., just west of the Paso Del Norte Bridge in Downtown El Paso. According to CBP, Border Patrol Agents saw three people entering the U.S. illegally and began to chase them.

CBP officers working nearby on a northbound train inspection spotted the trio entering the swift canal and immediately noticed the group was in trouble. One of the immigrants was swept underneath the canal watergate. A responding CBP canine officer was able to reach down and pull that person to safety.

“Interagency cooperation is an integral part of CBP. In this case, the immediate reaction by our agent and the three CBP Officers saved the lives of three individuals who were trapped in the dangerous swift currents of the American canal,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

The coordinated effort between CBP and Border Patrol led to the successful rescue of the three men from the canal. All three were Mexican nationals, two were 18 and the third was 17.