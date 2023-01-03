EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has added three individuals to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to their arrest. All tips are guaranteed to remain anonymous.

Rogelio Salinas, age 32, 5’7, 195 pounds, has tattoos on his neck, both arms, left wrist, left hand and ear. (Courtesy of Texas DPS)

Rogelio Salinas, 32, of La Grulla, has been wanted since August 2020, when the U.S. Marshals Service issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Salinas’ arrest in September 2021 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and terroristic threat.

In 2010, Salinas was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure involving a 13-year-old girl. He was sentenced to three years of confinement. In 2016, he was convicted of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15. The following year, he was convicted of human smuggling and received a 30-month federal sentence with 36 months of supervised release. Salinas was released from federal custody in February 2020.

Salomon Marquez, age 59, 5’9, 195 pounds, has tattoos on both arms. (Courtesy of Texas DPS)

Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.

In 2002, Marquez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 6-year-old girl. He was sentenced to five years of confinement. In 2010, he was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to three years of confinement and three years of probation. In addition to Odessa, he also has ties to Midland.

Shacory Lee Pryor, age 43, 6’0, 180 pounds, has tattoos on his chest, abdomen, right shoulder, both arms and both legs. (Courtesy of Texas DPS)

Shacory Lee Pryor, 43, of Overton, has been wanted since March 2021, when the Smith County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for possession of marijuana. Additionally, since December 2021, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, resisting arrest, evading arrest and two counts of possession of marijuana.

In 2002, Pryor was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 12-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 12 years of confinement. In 2016, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to four years of confinement. Pryor is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, abdomen, right shoulder, both arms and both legs. In addition to Overton, he also has ties to Dallas and Kilgore.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “Submit a tip” link (under the “About” section).

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.