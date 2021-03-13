3 kids injured after being blown from jumping balloon in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three children were injured after being thrown from a jumping balloon on Saturday in Northeast El Paso.

According to emergency dispatchers, the kids were taken to University Medical Center, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries after the incident, which happened at a residence at the 11300 block of Bullseye Street in Northeast El Paso.

According to dispatchers, seven units from the El Paso Fire and El Paso Police departments responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

