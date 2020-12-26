3 hospitalized after possible carbon monoxide leak

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were taken to the hospital due to a possible carbon monoxide leak in South-Central El Paso Saturday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. when El Paso Fire Department crews were called to a home in the 6000 block of Jemez Drive near Trowbridge and Geronimo. All three patients were taken to the hospital with a critical status, one with life-threatening status.

EPFD and Texas Gas have investigators on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

