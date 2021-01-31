3 deaths, 480 new virus cases reported Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Newly reported COVID-19 cases in El Paso continue hovering around 500 a day. On Sunday, the City reported 480 new cases and 12 delayed cases from the state.

The City also reported three additional virus deaths Sunday — a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 80s. Their deaths happened over the last two months. There are now 1,692 confirmed deaths from the virus in El Paso County.

Hospitalization numbers fell slightly to 422 hospitalized on Sunday with 165 in ICU and 91 patients on ventilators.

