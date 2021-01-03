3 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities from the virus to 1,476.

The latest deaths were all men — one in his 50s, another in his 70s, and one in his 90s. The deaths occurred over the last two months.

In addition to the three deaths, there were also 343 newly reported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with two delayed reporting cases from the State.

The number of hospitalizations dropped slightly to 385, with 145 patients in the ICU and 114 on ventilators.

