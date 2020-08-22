3 Borderland gun shops burglarized in just 6 days

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local and federal law enforcement agencies and community watch programs in El Paso and Las Cruces are asking for help in identifying the suspects involved in three separate gun shop burglaries since August 11.

Authorities have not said whether the three burglaries are linked, but surveillance footage captured the suspects in at least two of the thefts.

The ATF says the first burglary happened around 1:45 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Drakes Fine Sporting Arms, located at 4000 N. Mesa Street The suspect or suspects attacked the firearms display cabinet and stolen eight guns from inside.

The second burglary happened in Las Cruces on Saturday, August 15 around 5 a.m. Las Cruces Police say the driver of a white GMC Sierra pickup rammed the front door of Miller Guns and Ammo, located at 518 N. Telshor Boulevard. A man exited the truck, broke into the firearms display cabinet, and stole ‘several’ handguns, according to Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces.

Less than 24-hours later, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 3:23 a.m., surveillance footage at the Sportsman Elite, located at 4520 Doniphan Drive, showed two suspects forcing their way into the shop through a side emergency door. Once inside, the suspects stole fifteen handguns of varying calibers.

The suspects in the Sportsman Elite burglary are described as men with a light complexion. The first suspect is approximately 5’6″, wearing a black baseball hat and a red bandana covering his mouth. He had on a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, and black gloves. The second suspect was approximately 5’10”, wearing a black and red baseball hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, a white facemask and was carrying a black backpack.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the suspects responsible for the burglaries and theft of 23 firearms from the two El Paso shops. Crime Stoppers of El Paso is also offering a reward for information on the suspects in the Sportsman’s Elite burglaries.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the El Paso burglars should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You can also contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information regarding the burglary of Miller Guns and Ammo in Las Cruces. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, or the location of the pickup, is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.