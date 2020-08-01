3 additional deaths reported as El Paso ends deadliest virus week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Saturday, bringing the number of deaths to 269 — 48 of those reported just this week.

Saturday’s reported fatalities included a man in his 50s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 90s. All three victims had underlying health conditions, according to the City.

In addition to the deaths, the City recorded 134 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 14,410. The week ended with 1,439 new cases since Sunday, which is another slow downward trend in new cases in El Paso.

El Paso’s hospitalizations rose slightly Saturday to 274, an increase of ten from yesterday. The number of ICU patients increased by five to 105, and the number of patients on ventilators dropped by one to 53.

The City says there are 10,910 cases considered recovered and 3,500 active cases as of Saturday.

July was a particularly difficult month in El Paso’s battle against the spread of COVID-19. According to data reported by the City, El Paso recorded more than half of its 14,410 cases in July (8,348). Of the City’s total 269 deaths, 136 of them in July alone.