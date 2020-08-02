4 additional COVID-19 deaths in El Paso as death toll climbs

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Department of Public Health announced four additional COVID-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities in El Paso to 273. They also announce 302 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of infected to 14,712 since the pandemic began.

Data shows El Paso has reported a new death all but ten days since June 15.

Sunday’s deaths include a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 90s. All had underlying health conditions.

El Paso’s hospitalization numbers seem to have stabilized for the most part, however, they’ve stabilized at a high number. As of Sunday, 278 patients are hospitalized — an increase of four from Saturday. There are 104 people on ventilators, a decrease of one since Saturday, and the number of people on ventilators is the same as Saturday — 54.

There are now 11,037 recovered COVID-19 cases in El Paso and 3,402 active cases.

Juárez reported 16 additional cases and no new virus deaths Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

State of Texas: Guns and self defense at issue in deadly shooting at protest

Video of deadly police shooting released to public

The delicate balance of policing protests

Need for healing on anniversary of El Paso mass shooting

‘Sincere convictions’ led man to protest before deadly shooting

Sun Metro remains Eastside Transit Center in honor of Aug. 3 victim

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link