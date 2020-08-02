4 additional COVID-19 deaths in El Paso as death toll climbs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Department of Public Health announced four additional COVID-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities in El Paso to 273. They also announce 302 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of infected to 14,712 since the pandemic began.

Data shows El Paso has reported a new death all but ten days since June 15.

Sunday’s deaths include a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 90s. All had underlying health conditions.

El Paso’s hospitalization numbers seem to have stabilized for the most part, however, they’ve stabilized at a high number. As of Sunday, 278 patients are hospitalized — an increase of four from Saturday. There are 104 people on ventilators, a decrease of one since Saturday, and the number of people on ventilators is the same as Saturday — 54.

There are now 11,037 recovered COVID-19 cases in El Paso and 3,402 active cases.

Juárez reported 16 additional cases and no new virus deaths Sunday.