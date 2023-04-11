Desert Haven, Texas, has experienced a second fire in a week on April 11.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A week after a fire burned more than 3,000 acres and destroyed three unoccupied buildings, the community of Desert Haven experienced another fire.

This one happened on Tuesday, April 11 near the dividing line between El Paso and Hudspeth counties west of Desert Haven, according to a Facebook post from the Texas Rescue Patrol.

The Desert Haven Fire Department was called out and received aid from Montana Vista Fire Rescue and Desert Haven EMS/Texas Rescue Patrol.

The fire was quickly contained before it could spread to the mountain pass along U.S. 62-180 heading into Desert Haven, according to the post.

Texas Rescue Patrol reminds residents of this area that they are under a fire ban and need to take “proactive measures” to protect their homes, like establishing a buffer zone around their property and home and clearing surroundin vegetation.