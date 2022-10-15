EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29 annual SISD Marchfest on Oct. 15 at the Students Activities Complex.

Bands will perform in front of professional judges from around the country based on a national competition standard with a preliminary/finals format. Nineteen bands in Class A, B and C will perform throughout the day at the SAC. Finalist performances will begin at 5:15 p.m. and the awards presentation will conclude the event at about 9:15 p.m.

Many of the performing bands participated in the UIL Region Marching Contest last week. During the UIL event, all Socorro ISD marching bands and flags programs received a Division 1 rating. With the top rating, the SISD bands have advanced to the area contest on Oct. 29 in Odessa.

Marchfest tickets can be purchased online at www.sisd.net/tickets.

