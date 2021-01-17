29-year army veteran fears questions about recent soldier deaths will go unanswered

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old Staff Sgt., John D.S. Bailey, died January 14th in an on-post residence on Fort Bliss, the second death at Fort Bliss in the past three weeks. As 19-year-old Pfc. Asia Graham was found unresponsive in her barracks on New Year’s Eve.

The two recent deaths hitting close to home for one 20-year veteran living in El Paso. Deliris Montanez tells KTSM 9 News she had her own experience while she was a Battalion Commander at Fort Bliss when one of her own former soldiers passed away in 2017.

Montanez retired about one year ago but says she still communicates with the family of the young soldier who died. However, she says she feels many questions surrounding his death were left unanswered by the military. Telling KTSM she fears the same will happen with the death of Asia Graham and Sgt. John Bailey.

“It’s going to take for everybody in our community to say enough is enough and we are not going to drop it until we find some answers,” said Montanez.

Montanez telling KTSM, back when she was in the service the deaths she saw were following wars once the men and woman returned home, saying she’s surprised to see so many deaths recently when there are no wars.

Montanez says she sent a letter to the president, the former secretary of defense and members of congress back in 2019 talking about the problems in the army but says she’s gotten no answers.