28 COVID-19 deaths reported in El Paso as new cases climb

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The deadliest week in El Paso’s battle against COVID-19 has come to an end with another 28 reported deaths Saturday, marking 188 deaths officially recorded since Sunday.

The latest deaths include two men in their 50s, two women in their 50s, four men in their 60s, eight men in their 70s, two women in their 70s, seven men in their 80s, two women in their 80s, and a man in his 90s. The deaths did not happen on the same day, rather over a four-month period.

The city reported 608 new cases Saturday, the highest single-day total since November 27. They also reported 108 delayed cases from the State that will be added to previous weekly totals. It remains to be seen if the increase in COVID cases Saturday is part of a larger pattern after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hospitalizations remain stagnant as 641 people remain hospitalized — up one from Friday. There are 251 people in the ICU and 183 patients on ventilators.