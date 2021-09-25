2,700 migrants arrive in El Paso from Del Rio

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke visited the Annunciation House in El Paso on Saturday. O’Rourke positing pictures of his visit on social media saying he “had the chance to greet and help some of the migrants.”



As of Saturday more than 2,700 of the migrants who were camped out in Del Rio were transferred to El Paso. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego wanted to assure the community of El Paso that they will not be negatively impacted by the influx of migrants

Rueben Garcia of the Annunciation House confirmed that about 600 of the migrants were processed for relocation today. This as the migrant camp underneath the Del Rio International Bridge has been cleared out and is back open for business.



Operations started up after officials were able to clear the camp underneath the bridge that housed nearly 16,000 migrants. According to CBP, the port was re-opened for passenger operations Saturday afternoon with commercial cargo operations set to open back up Monday morning.

And as the massive migrant camp in Del Rio drew national attention Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that a total of 30,000 migrants surged to the border since September 9th. Of that he said 2,000 were flown back to their countries of origin.

Mayorkas also confirmed that the migrants were not tested for Covid while under the bridge.

More than 400,000 migrants were apprehended at the southern border in the last two months alone.