EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) spoke and participated in the 26th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Patriotic Ceremony in Historic San Elizario on Saturday, Nov. 5.

San Elizario remembered the veterans of El Paso County during the annual parade and ceremony Saturday morning. The San Elizario Veterans Day parade takes place the Saturday before Veterans Day. In attendance were dignitaries, the playing of the national anthem, pledge of allegiance, invocation, introduction of five veteran honorees, the Grand Marshal, the recital of the POW-MIA table ceremony and flag folding ceremony.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.