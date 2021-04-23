25-year-old man dies in car fire caused by crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 25-year-old man died Thursday after the car he was driving burst into flames as a result of a car crash in Far East El Paso.

Alexis Antonio Pinales, 25, was transported to Del Sol Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators with the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit arrived at a two-vehicle collision that happened at about 2:33 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Justice.

Investigators found that a 34-year-old man driving a 2014 International Prostar/2007 CIMC Intermodal (tractor-trailer) and started slowing down at a red light at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Justice.

Pinales was also traveling west in a Nissan Frontier, behind the tractor-trailer, reportedly at a high rate of speed and failed to slow, crashing into the rear of the trailer. The Frontier driven by Pinales caught on fire as a result of the collision. The driver of the trailer and other motorists came to Pinales’ aid, attempting to extinguish the fire and extract him from the burning vehicle.

Investigators believe speed is the main contributing factor in this collision. Pinales was also not wearing a seatbelt.

This is the 20th traffic fatality of 2021 compared to 24 this time last year.

