25-year-old Fort Bliss soldier who died in Friday crash is city’s 11th traffic fatality

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 25-year-Fort Bliss soldier who died in a crash on Interstate 10 West near Executive on Friday night is the city’s 11th traffic fatality of 2021, compared to 18 this time last year.

According to the El Paso Police Department, 25-year-old Jesus Jomar Moreno died when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at about 9 p.m. on Friday.

Officials confirm Moreno was an active duty soldier assigned to the 3rd Brigade at Fort Bliss.

EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigators Unit found that Moreno was driving on I-10 West on Friday night at a high rate of speed, reportedly weaving in and out of traffic. He was unable to control his speed and his motorcycle crashed into the rear of the trailer.

Investigators said Moreno lost his helmet as a result of the impact and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators believe speed is the main contributing factor in this collision.