24-hour hunger strike underway to raise money to feed Las Cruces residents in need

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A 24-hour hunger strike started Thursday morning aimed at bringing awareness to those in need and fundraising money to feed the hungry.

The Las Cruces food bank “Casa de Peregrinos” is holding its third annual hunger strike.

The 50 people participating gathered Thursday at 9am to have breakfast at the same time before starting their 24 hour fast. They want to raise awareness on food insecurity by not eating for these 24 hours.

“It’s a really great event to help you put yourself in a situation that a lot of Las Crucians, a lot of people in Dona Ana experience on a daily basis. For 24 hours I will be going without food,” said Morgan Taylor, a local radio personality.

Each participant has a fundraising page where they will be talking about their experience throughout the hunger strike.

“It’s amazing what happens by the 8, 9, 10 hour. How people really begin to feel without food,” said Lorenzo Alba, Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos.

Emma and Ava Gonzales are participating with their family.

“We started last year and we liked it so we came back this year,” said Ava Gonzales

They think the hardest part of the day will be when they go to practice since they are both in sports.

“We can still drink water but eating that might be difficult but I think it will be okay,” said Gonzales.

Casa de Peregrinos says a lot of the people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from are part of generational poverty.

“Generational poverty is very serious. it’s something that happens. I think people try to work really hard to try to eradicate it. It’s almost impossible without everyone being on the same page,” said Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos Lorenzo Alba.

The goal is to raise $50,000 to help feed the community. For every one dollar donated, six meals got to people who need it in Las Cruces.

