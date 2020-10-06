236 new cases, no new virus deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reported 236 new COVID-19 cases and no new virus deaths on Tuesday.

One weeks-old case was reported as part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The result is from tests conducted during CDC Week 40.

There are 4,379 active cases, and 26,030 total positive cases reported in El Paso.

Health officials said that 20,991 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at El Paso coronavirus data, visit the City’s COVID dashboard at www.epstrong.org.