23 deaths including man and woman in their 30s reported Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso health officials reported 23 deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total deaths from the virus to 1,851. The deaths happened over the last five months, according to health officials.

Sunday’s deaths include:



1 – male in his 30s

1 – female in her 30s

2 – females in their 50s

2 – males in their 50s

6 – males in their 60s

2 – females in their 60s

2 – males in their 70s

3 – females in their 70s

2 – females in their 80s

1 – male in his 90s

1 – female in her 90s

In addition to the 23 deaths, the City recorded 296 new cases and 32 delayed results from the City. This brings the total number of cases in El Paso since the beginning of the pandemic to 119,476. There are 7,974 active cases as of Sunday.

There are currently 377 patients hospitalized, 136 in ICU and an additional 106 on ventilators.