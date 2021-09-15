22-year old man charged with sex crimes against a minor in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year old man is facing several charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year old girl he met on Snapchat in Sunland Park.

Alex Cole is being charged with criminal sexual penetration, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

According to an affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News, the alleged victim said she met Cole on Snapchat and that he later assaulted her two days later.

The alleged victim claims Cole picked her up in a black motorcycle near her home then took her to a converted garage where he lives.

She alleges that she saw a white powder inside the garage that she says Cole told her was cocaine.

The victim says she “smelled the drugs” then began to feel dizzy and lightheaded. She says Cole then penetrated her.

She says the two lay on Cole’s brown bed sheets and white pillowcases when he removed her clothes and began kissing her, then tried to pressure her to perform sexual acts on him with her hands.

The victim alleges she tried to fight Cole off but he grabbed her wrists.

She told law enforcement that she was unsure how the incident ceased, but that Cole got off of her then she walked home.

According to the affidavit, the victim added that she met Cole a few days prior to the incident and, although Cole requested pictures of her feet, did not send pictures to him.

