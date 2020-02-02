22 trees planted as a tribute to Walmart shooting victims in San Elizario

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) Six months ago on August 3rd 2019 a call came in of an active shooter at the Cielo Vista Walmart at 10:39 a.m.

On Saturday, February 1st at 10:39 a.m. the community of San Elizario planted 22 trees in memory of those who lost their lives that day. They planted the trees in just six minutes, the same amount of time that the shooting took place.

“In such a small time frame the shooter went into the Walmart and he took so many lives and impacted so many people. Why don’t we take those six minutes and turn them into something good for our community,” said Stephanie Gayle, the tribute organizer.

The community of San Elizario says even though they are the sister city of El Paso, the shooting took the lives of people in their community as well.

“There’s some members of the community that were impacted by the shooting. The Anchondo’s, Andre and his wife were part of the San Eli community,” said Gayle.

It took many volunteers to plant the trees in such a short amount of time. Even Children grabbed shovels and helped out the best they could.

“This past year with everything going on it’s always important to keep our loved ones by and especially my little ones. I cherish them every day and it’s just been an honor to be out here and share that moment with them,” said Jose Ochoa an El Pasoan who came to volunteer in San Elizario with his sons.

A local landscaping company and the San Elizario Independent School District planned the tribute they hope it will be a place for people to see for years to come and watch the trees go.

“I envisioned an area where they could go and maybe pray or sit down when they’re having a really hard time,” said Gayle.

In front of each tree was the name of one of the 22 victims killed. However, the community hopes to soon replace those with a plaque.

They have created a Go Fund Me to raise money for the plaque.