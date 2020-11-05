22 deaths reported in El Paso, close to two thousand cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thursday morning the El Paso Department of Public Health reported 1,920 new cases and 22 deaths.

According to a release, the deaths did not occur on the same day but rather between the third week of August and first week of November.

All 22 patients reportedly had underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 40s

2 males in their 50s

1 female in her 50s

3 females in their 60s

2 males in their 60s

8 males in their 70s

2 females in their 70s

1 male in his 80s

2 females in their 90s

Additionally, the city is also reporting 154 additional cases as part of the delayed local results.

