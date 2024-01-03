EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 21-year-old Dell City man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County on New Year’s Day, 2024, when his car veered off the roadway, causing the vehicle to rollover, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. along FM 2249, milepost 96, 1.3 miles West of Dell City.

According to DPS, 21-year-old Enrique Eduardo Gonzalez from Dell City was driving eastbound in a 2004 Ford Ranger and, for unknown reasons, veered off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll over. Gonzalez was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Authorities responding to this incident declared the victim dead on the scene. The next of kin of the driver was notified of the incident.