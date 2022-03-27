Sunland Park, NM (KTSM) – Officials with the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home announced this week that the 20th Annual Walk/Run for Families in Crisis will return to Sunland Park Racetrack.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 8 a.m.

Organizers say those who register can participate with friends and family in a 5K competitive run or walk one mile for a good cause.

All proceeds from this event directly benefit the children and families we serve and help cover the cost of meals we provide for them throughout the year.

The first 300 people to register will receive 20th Annual Walk/Run for Families in Crisis T-shirts. You can participate as an individual or as a team. (There must be a minimum of 10 members per team in order to pay the reduced entry fee.)

Organizers add that there will be awards (see details below), giveaways and contest prizes, entertainment and great memories!

Register at our office (1100 E. Cliff Dr., Bldg A), Up and Running (3233 N. Mesa) or online. Online registration will close Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

Early packet pick-up: Friday, May 20th from 1-6 p.m. at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino

As we closely monitor the CDC-recommended safety guidelines for COVID-19, we will announce any possible changes to our event in advance. We strongly encourage teams and individuals to follow the city’s COVID-19 safety guidelines effective on May 21. Please visit EPStrong.org for the latest information.

For questions, please email vmolinar@leemoor.org or rtanner@leemoor.org

