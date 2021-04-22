20th National Take Back Day set for Saturday after record number of drug overdoses are reported

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The 20th National Take Back Day is set for Saturday April 24. It’s a bi-annual event when the Drug Enforcement Administration encourages the public to drop off their unused and expired medications for proper disposal.

There is more than 60 locations throughout El Paso, West Texas and the state of New Mexico where people can drop off medications for safe disposal between 10am to 2pm.

“This is a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, and so are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” said Carlos Briano, Public Information Officer for the DEA El Paso Division.

The DEA said the 87,200 people in the U.S. who died of a drug overdose is the largest number on record for a one-year period.

“It unfortunately went up by 18%. So Take Back Day is one way the community can help with this issue. When you are using powerful medicines, keep them out of sight and under lock,” said Briano.

If you have unwanted, unused or expired medications, you can drop them off Saturday for proper disposal. Vaping devices and cartridges are also accepted.

You can find the location near you at deatakeback.com.

