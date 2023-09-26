EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We can’t wait to see you on Saturday, Sept. 30, at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso presented by Southwest University, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM for our annual Weather Fest! The event is free and open to the public.

The Weather Fest is an event where students can unite and show off their creative and intellectual skills in a fun atmosphere.

Students can take whatever approach they feel best fits their creative and learning needs and collaborate with their peers in constructing a weather-related science project.

This year, El Paso, Socorro, Clint and Gadsden ISD will go head-to-head and compete for the Ultimate Weather Warrior award.

Visit dozens of great vendors, enjoy live entertainment on the Speaking Rock stage, and check out the third annual Weather Fest!

Admission is free, and parking is sponsored by Rad Retrocade. There will be a Family Fun Zone sponsored by El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Also, there will be a chance to win Dallas Cowboys football tickets, Flat Screen TVs, and more hourly prizes!

The More You Know is NBC’s longest-running PSA campaign, and KTSM is thrilled to bring The More You Know to the borderland live and in-person.

Here’s a map of the location to help you get around: