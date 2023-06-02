EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 2023 Sal y Limon Street Festival will be taking place in Downtown El Paso this weekend and will be featuring plenty of music, food, and more.

The festival will begin on Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m. and end on Sunday, June 4 at 12 a.m. The event will feature mariachis, folkorico dancers, matachines, local food vendors, and lucha libre matches. The event will also have tacos, beer, and tequila.

The festival will also have 10 local bands, DJs, and National Acts. The event is open for all ages, and kids under 12 enter for free and must be accompanied by an adult.

The festival will have general admission tickets for $30 and VIP tickets for $80 and are only available for people who are 21 years of age and over.

To purchase tickets, click here: ** Sal Y Limon Fest **.

For more information on the festival, click here: Sal y Limon Street Festival – DMD – Downtown El Paso.