EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Live Active EP is partnering with Department of Public Health’s Be Well El Paso program and the City’s Shape It Up employee program and is inviting the community to the 2023 Hike-A-Thon series beginning Saturday, April 22.

The series includes a total of five hikes. All hikes are said to begin at 7:30 a.m. Here’s the following schedule for the 2023 Hike-A-Thon series.

April 22: Lost Dog Trailhead, 1651 Redd Rd.

May 13: Palisades Canyon Loop, 1787 E Robinson Ave.

June 10: Knapp Canyon Open Space Trail, 8540 Mountain View

July 15: Jan Sumrall Memorial Trailhead, 1105 Thunderbird Dr.

August 12: Thousand Steps Trailhead, 4999 N Stanton St.

The series is free and is open to beginner or experienced people of all ages who are interested in exploring the outdoors or wanting to improve their overall health.

The hikes are said to be beginner-friendly to moderate difficulty. Registration is not required for the series but is encouraged in order to receive the most updated information for each hike.

People who are interested can sign up by visiting bit.ly/41DupaF. Participants will be given a hiking passport and if four hikes are completed, participants will receive a prize. An additional prize will be given to participants who complete all five hikes.

Participants are advised to wear sturdy shoes, sun protection, weather appropriate clothing and should bring plenty of water.

For more information about Live Active EP and to view all programming and

events, visit www.LiveActiveEP.com/events.