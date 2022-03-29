EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the annual Way Out West Fest have set their date for 2022.

The Sun City’s own country music festival will take place on Saturday, October 15th at Southwest University Park.

Promoters are saying the one-of-a-kind Honky-Tonk Fiesta will include live Country Music, a Chili Challenge, and a best Margarita Contest.

Now in its sixth year, the Way Out West Fest headlining artist will be announced in April followed by the opening acts throughout the summer.

The previous Way Out West Fests have featured artists such as Cody Johnson, Midland, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Clay Walker, Parmalee, Randall King, Brandy Clark, Frank Ray, The Powell Brothers, Brooke Eden, Travis Denning, The Wild Feathers, Madison Kozak, Desure, and Graycie York.

Tickets to Way Out West Fest go on sale in May and will be available at the Southwest University Park Box Office, at www.epwayoutwest.com or www.southwestuniversitypark.com

