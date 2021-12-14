2022 to Yuma: Captain resigns with El Paso Locomotive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Captain and crowd favorite Yuma is set to return for a fourth season with El Paso Locomotive FC, pending league and federation approval, club officials announced Tuesday morning.

Club officials add that the Loco’s Team Captain is set to “continue bringing his veteran presence and leadership both on the pitch and in the locker room.”



Yuma, 36, signed with El Paso Locomotive FC ahead of the inaugural 2019 season and has since established himself as the anchor in the center back position in the Locomotive backline. The Madrid, Spain native has brought with him a level of leadership that makes him a shining example both on the pitch and in the locker room.

Over the course of the first three years with El Paso Locomotive FC, Yuma has helped make the Locomotive defense one of the best in the league, helping lead the club to 27 clean sheets in over his 68 appearances in all competitions. Contributing two assists over that time, Yuma has made himself a mainstay in the backline. ep locomotive club officials

The Locomotive veteran is the 12th player from the 2021 USL Championship season to mark a return for the upcoming season, bolstering the defensive line that finished second in the league last season.



El Paso Locomotive FC’s roster as it currently stands for the 2022 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:

GOALKEEPERS (0):

DEFENDERS (6): Matt Bahner, Eder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Macca King, Niall Logue, Yuma

MIDFIELDERS (5): Chapa Herrera, Diego Luna, Dylan Mares, Richie Ryan, Sebastian Velasquez

FORWARDS (3): Aaron Gomez, Luis Solignac, Ricardo Zacarias

