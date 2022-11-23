EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The time is here! The Sun Bowl Parade is ready for all El Paso area residents to enjoy this holiday tradition.

The parade will be live on KTSM 9 and KTSM.com at 10 a.m.

Here are some things you may be wondering if you planned on going in-person to watch the parade:

Weather at the time of the parade

KTSM Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez suggests you bundle up. We will have some winds up to 15 mph during the parade. Temperatures will be in the low 40s during much of the morning, and the winds will make it feel colder.

Weather forecast for Thanksgiving Day Parade – Monica Cortez KTSM

Parade route, what time does it start at, and where can I watch from

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24, on Montana Avenue from Ochoa Street to Copia St. It will last approximately two hours.

You may park a few blocks from the route on perpendicular streets.

Parade officials suggested you arrive by 8:30 a.m. in order to secure a good viewing spot along Montana Avenue.

If you wish to sit on the stands to see the parade, the review stands will be in front of Emergence Health Network, 1600 Montana.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Sun Bowl Association office, 4150 Pinnacle St.

Road closures

Montana will be completely blocked off from Mesa Street to US54 beginning at 5:30 a.m.

Cars must be cleared from Montana Avenue between Mesa Street and U.S. 54 by 7 a.m.

Streets one block north and one block south of the parade route will also be closed.

Event officials say vehicles will be towed in that area starting at 5 a.m.

The northern streets that will be affected include Rio Grande Avenue, Grant Avenue, Pershing Drive, Hueco Avenue, and La Luz Avenue.

This year’s theme and Grand Marshalls

This year, the theme is “Mardi Gras, El Paso Style,”. Every float whether featuring animals, characters, statues, etc., will have some kind of bobblehead on the float.

Event officials say the parade will feature approximately 100 units including floats, equestrian units, clowns, marching bands, drum and bugle corps units, dignitaries, celebrity Grand Marshal Jimmy Rogers and John Folmer.