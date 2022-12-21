EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sun Bowl Association canceled its 2022 Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta on Wednesday, due to the convention center currently being used as a migrant shelter.

The Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta was originally scheduled to take place on Dec. 29. Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association Executive Director, cited the state of emergency for the City of El Paso earlier this week.

“Our Fan Fiesta scheduled for Dec. 29 has now been canceled due to the state of emergency that has been declared. They are using the convention center to house some of these poor migrants that are looking for shelter somewhere, so we have canceled the Fan Fiesta.” said Sun Bowl Association Executive Director, Bernie Olivas.

Olivas still encourages residents to attend the UCLA v. Pitt football game on Dec. 30, adding how the Fan Fiesta can be moved to the pre-game party.